Liberal MP seen changing on camera announces he’s ‘stepping away’ after allegedly being recorded urinating during virtual HOC session
Liberal MP William Amos says he’s “stepping away” from some of his parliamentary duties after being exposed on camera for a second time during a House of Commons meeting. Amos said he was attending a virtual, non-public House session Wednesday evening when he urinated “without realizing I was on camera.” Amos was the subject of controversy earlier this year when a college captured a photo of him changing on camera during a virtual meeting of the House of Commons.