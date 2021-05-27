Global News at 5:30 Toronto May 27 2021 6:15pm 02:22 Sentencing hearing for Oshawa man who killed 2 teens 9 years apart As Catherine McDonald reports, the mother of Rori Hache showed up at the courthouse despite the fact she has tested positive for COVID-19. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7900310/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7900310/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?