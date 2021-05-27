Menu

Crime

Sentencing hearing begins for Adam Strong, convicted in deaths of 2 women

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2021 6:11 am
Click to play video: 'Adam Strong found guilty in the deaths of 2 Oshawa teens' Adam Strong found guilty in the deaths of 2 Oshawa teens
WATCH ABOVE: Adam Strong found guilty in the deaths of 2 Oshawa teens. Catherine McDonald reports – Mar 16, 2021

A sentencing hearing is set to begin today for a Toronto-area man found guilty in the killing and dismemberment of two women.

Adam Strong, 47, was convicted in March of first-degree murder in the death of Rori Hache and of manslaughter in that of Kandis Fitzpatrick.

The two women disappeared roughly a decade apart — Hache, who was 18 and pregnant, went missing in August 2017, while Fitzpatrick was last seen in 2008.

Read more: Adam Strong found guilty of 1st-degree murder, manslaughter in deaths of 2 Oshawa teenage girls

Hache’s torso was found in Lake Ontario about a month after she vanished.

Trending Stories

Police did not link her death to Strong until later that year, after plumbers working on the house where he lived found a flesh-like substance in the pipes.

Story continues below advertisement

Fitzpatrick’s body was never found, but in 2018, police alleged they found her DNA in Strong’s basement, including on a hunting knife.

Read more: Plumbers found human flesh in pipes at Oshawa home of accused, murder trial hears

At trial, court heard Strong previously acknowledged the Crown had proven he dismembered the two women, but argued they failed to prove he killed them.

His sentencing hearing was initially scheduled for last month, but was postponed after the Superior Court of Justice directed courts to defer as many matters as possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today’s hearing is taking place in person at the Oshawa, Ont., courthouse.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
