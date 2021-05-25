Menu

May 25 2021 7:21pm
01:50

More ICU patients being moved out of province

Manitoba has gone from a grim outlook to a dire one as a total of 23 critically ill COVID-19 patients have now been moved to hospitals in Ontario. Brittany Greenslade reports.

