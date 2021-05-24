Menu

May 24 2021 5:07pm
01:54

Montreal hand-drawn boat design draws attention overseas

A globetrotting Quebec family has caught the eyes of onlookers — and it’s all because of their boat’s unique design. Global’s Olivia O’Malley reports.

