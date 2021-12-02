Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
December 2 2021 8:31am
03:26

Montreal artist designs holiday packaging

Montreal artist Rowan Ortins was commissioned to create a limited-edition holiday box for Purolator. She joins Global’s Eramelinda Boquer to talk about the design, and some of her upcoming projects.

Advertisement

Video Home