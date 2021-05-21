Menu

Focus Saskatchewan
May 21 2021 5:05pm
06:40

Connor Bedard reflects on his first year with Regina Pats

At 15 years old, Connor Bedard is already a common name in the hockey world. Ian Duffy sat down with the rising star to discuss the pressure that comes with his early success.

