Sports May 20 2021 11:12pm 02:14 Leafs, Habs square off in NHL playoffs for 1st time since 1979 The Toronto Maple Leafs lose captain John Tavares to injury early into the first game of the series against the Montreal Canadiens. Mark Carcasole reports. Canadiens win Game 1 over Maple Leafs; John Tavares stretchered off after taking blow to head <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7882483/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7882483/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?