Sports

Toronto Maple Leafs captain stretchered off after taking major blow to head

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2021 8:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto Maple Leafs’ John Tavares arrives at hospital after playoff game injury' Toronto Maple Leafs’ John Tavares arrives at hospital after playoff game injury
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto Maple Leafs Captain John Tavares arrived at hospital Thursday evening after he was injured during Game 1 of the NHL playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens.

TORONTO — Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was taken off the ice on a stretcher after a collision early in Toronto’s first-round playoff matchup with the Montreal Canadiens Thursday.

The 30-year-old centre crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell.

Trainers and doctors from both teams rushed to the ice and attended to the veteran forward before he was taken away, encouraging him to stay down as he struggled to get up.

READ MORE: Heavily favoured Maple Leafs should not take Canadiens lightly

Tavares gave a thumbs up as he was wheeled off the ice. Players from both teams tapped their sticks and “Courage” by The Tragically Hip played over the sound system at Scotiabank Arena.

The Canadiens posted a statement on Twitter expressing concern for Tavares and wishing him a speedy recovery.

Tavares had 50 points (19 goals, 31 assists) in 56 regular-season games this year.

Trending Stories

Moments after play resumed, Perry dropped the gloves with Toronto’s Nick Foligno in a short fight. Both were handed five-minute fighting penalties.

Thursday’s game kicks off the first-round playoff series between the two North Division teams. It’s the first time since 1979 that the Leafs and Habs have met in the playoffs.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
