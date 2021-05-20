Global News Hour at 6 BC May 20 2021 9:46pm 02:01 Protestors return to Furry Creek despite court injunction RCMP arrested seven people on Vancouver Island Thursday, enforcing an injunction that allows logging operations to proceed in an area of old-growth forest. Kylie Stanton has the latest. Seven more arrests at B.C. blockade opposing old-growth logging: RCMP <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7882380/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7882380/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?