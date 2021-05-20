Sports May 20 2021 5:26pm 00:46 B.C. premier throws support behind possible major league baseball team in Vancouver B.C. Premier John Horgan says he is “one hundred per cent” behind the idea of a major league baseball team coming to Vancouver. B.C. premier throws support behind possible major league baseball team in Vancouver <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7881510/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7881510/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?