B.C. premier throws support behind possible major league baseball team in Vancouver

B.C. Premier John Horgan says he is “one hundred per cent” behind the idea of a major league baseball team coming to Vancouver.

Vancouver has been put on a shortlist of six cities where the MLB would consider moving a team but the city does not have a stadium currently ready for baseball and it’s unclear whether there is the financial backing for one.

“I was ecstatic to work with the Canadians, Vancouver Canadians when there was the prospect of them potentially moving out of Vancouver. I spoke with management and ownership, in fact, at that time and was delighted to see the Cs stay in Vancouver,” Horgan said.

“Now, of course, we need to discuss a whole bunch of other issues before we get a ball thrown and a bat swung, but if there was a prospect of bringing MLB to Vancouver I would be right behind that and I know Minister (Melanie) Mark would be very enthusiastic as well.”

Story continues below advertisement

Major league baseball is currently putting pressure on Oakland A’s to get a new stadium and there are threats the team could move if they do not update the home field. Las Vegas is considered the front-runner if the team moves from California.

MLB issued a statement last week saying the Oakland Coliseum was no longer a viable option regarding the A’s future.

“We have instructed the Athletics to begin to explore other markets while they continue to pursue a waterfront ballpark in Oakland,” the statement read in part.

“The Athletics need a new ballpark to remain competitive, so it is now in our best interest to also consider other markets.”

1:36 Vancouver Canadians set another attendance record Vancouver Canadians set another attendance record – Sep 1, 2017

BC Place, which is operated by PAVCO, a provincial crown cooperation, was originally built for baseball but currently is being used in the summer for the BC Lions and the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadians play at Nat Bailey stadium in Vancouver, which is far too small for major league baseball.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred spoke a few years ago about the goal of the league expanding to 32 teams. He mentioned Vancouver, along with Mexico City, Montreal, Nashville, Portland, Vegas, and Charlotte as possible locations for a .new team.

In 2018, Arizona Diamondback officials visited B.C. Place to see if the stadium would be a feasible temporary replacement for the team if Chase Field wasn’t available during renovations.