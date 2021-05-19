Menu

Global News at Noon BC
May 19 2021 4:13pm
00:31

Suspect arrested after Victoria mall security guard stabbed

A man has been arrested after stabbing a security guard at a mall in Victoria Tuesday evening. The security guard was stabbed while trying to stop a shoplifter at a Canadian Tire.

