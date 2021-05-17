Menu

Global National
May 17 2021 8:42pm
Alberta plans more field hospitals as COVID-19 overwhelms ICUs

Alberta’s third COVID-19 wave is starting to crest, but hospitals are still overwhelmed. As Heather Yourex-West reports, the province is planning to build more field hospitals.

