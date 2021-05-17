Global National May 17 2021 8:42pm 01:59 Alberta plans more field hospitals as COVID-19 overwhelms ICUs Alberta’s third COVID-19 wave is starting to crest, but hospitals are still overwhelmed. As Heather Yourex-West reports, the province is planning to build more field hospitals. Canada’s COVID-19 cases continue to plunge, but some provinces still struggling 3rd COVID-19 wave bringing ‘the most ICU patients that we’ve ever seen in our health-care system:’ Alberta Health Services <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7870914/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7870914/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?