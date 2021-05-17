Menu

Health

Kenney, Hinshaw, Yiu providing COVID-19 update Monday afternoon

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Posted May 17, 2021 11:43 am
Premier Jason Kenney at a news conference about new COVID-19 health measures being implemented in Alberta on May 5, 2021.
Premier Jason Kenney at a news conference about new COVID-19 health measures being implemented in Alberta on May 5, 2021. Credit: Andrew Peloso/VEK

The premier, chief medical officer of health and the president of Alberta Health Services will be speaking publicly early Monday afternoon, providing an update on measures to protect public health during the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news conference will be streamed live here at 1 p.m.

Over the weekend, the province announced 2,335 new cases of COVID-19, down from 3,166 the previous weekend.

Read more: Alberta reports 1,140 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths on Sunday

As of Sunday, 647 people were in hospitals with COVID-19, with 186 of them in intensive care.

Testing positivity rates remained in the high 9 per cent range.

With three deaths reported on Sunday, 2,143 Albertans have died of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Sunday on Twitter, Dr. Deena Hinshaw had a positive message about the province’s effort at immunization against the novel coronavirus.

Trending Stories

“We’ve made excellent progress over the last week with vaccinations. If you haven’t done so yet, I encourage you to schedule your vaccine appointment by visiting http://alberta.ca/vaccine,” she tweeted.

Read more: COVID-19: What comes after Alberta’s third wave of the pandemic?

On Sunday, Tim Stephens, pastor of Calgary’s Fairview Baptist Church, was arrested for organizing church services that did not comply with public health orders.

And on Saturday, Kevin J. Johnston, far-right social media personality and Calgary mayoral candidate, was arrested for attending a public gathering that was illegal under public health orders.

AHS was granted a restraining order against Johnston on Friday afternoon.

