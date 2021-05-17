Kenney, Hinshaw, Yiu providing COVID-19 update Monday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

The premier, chief medical officer of health and the president of Alberta Health Services will be speaking publicly early Monday afternoon, providing an update on measures to protect public health during the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the weekend, the province announced 2,335 new cases of COVID-19, down from 3,166 the previous weekend.

As of Sunday, 647 people were in hospitals with COVID-19, with 186 of them in intensive care.

Testing positivity rates remained in the high 9 per cent range.

With three deaths reported on Sunday, 2,143 Albertans have died of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

We’ve made excellent progress over the last week with vaccinations. If you haven’t done so yet, I encourage you to schedule your vaccine appointment by visiting https://t.co/NwxWObBwt1 (3/3) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) May 16, 2021

Sunday on Twitter, Dr. Deena Hinshaw had a positive message about the province’s effort at immunization against the novel coronavirus.

“We’ve made excellent progress over the last week with vaccinations. If you haven’t done so yet, I encourage you to schedule your vaccine appointment by visiting http://alberta.ca/vaccine,” she tweeted.

On Sunday, Tim Stephens, pastor of Calgary’s Fairview Baptist Church, was arrested for organizing church services that did not comply with public health orders.

And on Saturday, Kevin J. Johnston, far-right social media personality and Calgary mayoral candidate, was arrested for attending a public gathering that was illegal under public health orders.

AHS was granted a restraining order against Johnston on Friday afternoon.