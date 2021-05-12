AHS May 12 2021 8:38pm 01:48 Alberta approaches 2 millionth dose COVID-19 vaccine milestone Nearly two million vaccine doses have been administered in Alberta. While it’s just a number, it’s one that’s giving COVID-weary Albertans new hope. Fletcher Kent has more. Hospitalizations jump as Alberta records 1,799 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7857579/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7857579/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?