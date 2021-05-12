Menu

AHS
May 12 2021 8:38pm
01:48

Alberta approaches 2 millionth dose COVID-19 vaccine milestone

Nearly two million vaccine doses have been administered in Alberta. While it’s just a number, it’s one that’s giving COVID-weary Albertans new hope. Fletcher Kent has more.

