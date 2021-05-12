Hospitalizations jump as Alberta records 1,799 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 jumped Wednesday as the province identified 1,799 new cases of the disease.

There are now 737 people in hospital with COVID-19 across Alberta, an increase from 705 people in hospital Tuesday. Of the 737 people in hospital, 169 are being treated for COVID in intensive care.

There are now 24,962 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, a slight decrease from 24,998 active cases Tuesday.

Of the active cases, 11,611 are in the Calgary zone, 5,606 are in the Edmonton zone, 3,675 are in the North zone, 2,742 are in the Central zone, 1,311 are in the South zone and 17 are not tied to any specific zone.

Four additional deaths from the disease were reported on Wednesday, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,123.

A woman in her 70s in the Edmonton zone, a man in his 40s in the Calgary zone and a woman in her 50s in the North zone died. All of these cases included comorbidities, according to Alberta Health.

A woman in her 60s from the Central zone without comorbidities also died.

Alberta is nearing a milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination rollout, inching ever closer to administering two million doses of vaccine.

So far, 1,975,341 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and 320,751 Albertans are fully immunized with two doses.

That translates to 37 per cent of Alberta’s population having received one dose of vaccine and 7.2 per cent of the population being fully immunized.

Alberta has recorded 213,635 total cases and 186,550 recoveries since the pandemic started last spring.