Manitoba announces public health measures for schools outside Winnipeg, Brandon

Manitoba chief medical officer of health Dr. Brent Roussin announced Sunday that schools outside of Winnipeg and Brandon, while not moving to remote learning, will see public health measures put in place including the suspension of extra-curricular activities, organized sports and off-site activities. He also said schools with multiple COVID-19 cases, outside of the same household, would be proactively moved to remote learning. School officials can also require students or staff showing symptoms to stay home for 10 days and encourage them to seek testing.