Global News Morning BC May 6 2021 11:37am 07:29 Federal NDP announces affordable housing plan The Federal NDP is renewing its call for affordable housing with a plan to build half a million homes across Canada. Party leader, Jagmeet Singh, shares details of their proposal <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7839406/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7839406/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?