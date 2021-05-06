Menu

Global News Morning BC
May 6 2021 11:37am
07:29

Federal NDP announces affordable housing plan

The Federal NDP is renewing its call for affordable housing with a plan to build half a million homes across Canada. Party leader, Jagmeet Singh, shares details of their proposal

