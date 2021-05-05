Children May 5 2021 8:00pm 02:16 COVID-19 in children Manitoba research shows children seem to be less infectious when it comes to COVID-19 compared to adults, and they’re less likely to be the driving factor in spreading the virus. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7838084/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7838084/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?