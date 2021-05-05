Menu

Global News at Noon Toronto
May 5 2021 12:19pm
02:54

Pop-up vaccination clinic opens at Woodbine Racetrack for hotspot postal codes in Rexdale

The clinic will also offer shots to east essential workers at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto’s Rexdale neighbourhood. Marianne Dimain reports.

