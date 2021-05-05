Global News at Noon Toronto May 5 2021 12:19pm 02:54 Pop-up vaccination clinic opens at Woodbine Racetrack for hotspot postal codes in Rexdale The clinic will also offer shots to east essential workers at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto’s Rexdale neighbourhood. Marianne Dimain reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7836172/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7836172/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?