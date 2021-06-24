SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19: Woodbine Entertainment marking Canada Day with some fans in stands for races

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 24, 2021 2:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Pop-up vaccination clinic opens at Woodbine Racetrack for hotspot postal codes in Rexdale' Pop-up vaccination clinic opens at Woodbine Racetrack for hotspot postal codes in Rexdale
WATCH ABOVE: The clinic will also offer shots to east essential workers at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto’s Rexdale neighbourhood. Marianne Dimain reports. – May 5, 2021

Ontario horse racing fans will be allowed back to watch live events starting next week.

Jim Lawson, the CEO of Woodbine Entertainment, says both Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto and Woodbine Mohawk Park in Campbellville, Ont., will allow spectators at 25 per cent capacity starting Canada Day (July 1).

The move comes after the Ontario government announced Thursday it will move into the second stage of its reopening plan next Wednesday.

The move to the second stage was slated to take effect July 2 but COVID-19 vaccination targets have already been reached, and other health indicators have improved since strict measures took effect in April to control the third wave of the global pandemic.

Read more: Woodbine Entertainment to hold live standardbred, thoroughbred racing starting Friday

Story continues below advertisement

Under terms of the second stage, outdoor horse racing can be held at 25 per cent capacity.

Trending Stories

The move to the second stage is also a very good sign for Ontario’s three CFL franchises, with the 14-game schedule slated to start Aug. 5.

All three Ontario teams will open the ’21 season on the road, with the Toronto Argonauts being the first to have a home game _ Aug. 21 versus the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Ottawa Redblacks will host the B.C. Lions on Aug. 28, with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats returning to Tim Hortons Field to face the arch-rival Argos on Sept. 6 in the annual Labour Day Classic.

Major League Baseball’s Toronto Blue Jays and Major League Soccer’s Toronto FC are playing out of temporary homes in Buffalo, N.Y., and Orlando, respectively. Because of border restrictions and the large amount of American teams in those two leagues, it is much more difficult for the Blue Jays and TFC to play in Toronto.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID tagCOVID-19 Ontario tagCOVID-19 Toronto tagWoodbine Racetrack tagWoodbine tagWoodbine Entertainment tagWoodbine casino tagWoodbine Mohawk park tagWoodbine racing tagWoodbine Live tagWoodbine racing live tagWoodbine results tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers