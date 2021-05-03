Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
May 3 2021 9:56am
06:06

Doctor Isaac Bogoch weighs-in on Ontario’s plan vaccinate all adults.

Infectious diseases physician Dr. Isaac Bogoch breaks down the latest COVID-19 headlines about paid sick days, modelling numbers and ramping up Ontario’s vaccine rollout.

