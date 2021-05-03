Those 18+ in Waterloo Region hotspots can now pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration is now open for all adults in six high-priority neighbourhoods in the tri-cities, according to Waterloo Region.

It says anyone can register who was born in 2003 or later and lives in the Kitchener neighbourhoods of Vanier/Rockway, Country Hills, Alpine/Laurentian and Victoria Hills/Cherry Hill, as well as Shades Mills in Cambridge and Columbia/Lakeshore Waterloo.

“For the next two weeks, the province has announced it is allocating more vaccine to communities hardest hit by COVID-19 and is expanding eligibility to individuals 18+ in these hot spots,” the region noted.

It is encouraging residents who qualify in these areas to pre-register as soon as possible on the region’s website.

The region says opening up pre-registration allows its vaccination task force to prepare for the next group to get a shot of COVID-19 vaccine.

After pre-registration, individuals will be contacted to book an appointment within four to six weeks as vaccines become available.

The region says invitations will be extended in order of pre-registration, so the faster you sign up, the faster you will get an opportunity to book an appointment.

It says that it is working with organizations in the neighbourhoods to create pop-up clinics which will only be available via appointments through those organizations.