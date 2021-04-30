Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Flu
April 30 2021 7:23pm
02:02

Rare flu variants found in Manitoba

Two extremely rare flu variants commonly found in pigs have been found in Manitoba. But as Anya Nazeravich reports, health officials say it’s not a cause for concern.

Advertisement

Video Home