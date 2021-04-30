Flu April 30 2021 7:23pm 02:02 Rare flu variants found in Manitoba Two extremely rare flu variants commonly found in pigs have been found in Manitoba. But as Anya Nazeravich reports, health officials say it’s not a cause for concern. Manitoba reports 2 cases of rare swine flu variants found in separate communities <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7825168/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7825168/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?