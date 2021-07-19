Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
COVID-19
July 19 2021 7:32pm
01:23

COVID-19 fall outlook

Fall is still weeks away, but experts are already planning not only a COVID-19 response, but for the return of the flu as well. Joe Scarpelli reports on what could be a tricky autumn for public health.

Advertisement

Video Home