Focus Saskatchewan
April 30 2021 10:14am
06:19

Patients, healthcare workers share stories from inside Regina’s ICU

What do a server, wife and doctor have in common? Unfortunately, they’ve all experienced Regina’s ICU first-hand. Allison Bamford has their stories.

