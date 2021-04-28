Menu

Economy
April 28 2021 9:43am
02:26

Market and Business Report April 28 2021

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Rob Tétrault talks earnings for Shopify and Alphabet, Google’s parent company, as well as stock prices on Boeing, Microsoft, Visa, and Sony.

