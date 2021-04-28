Economy April 28 2021 9:43am 02:26 Market and Business Report April 28 2021 Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Rob Tétrault talks earnings for Shopify and Alphabet, Google’s parent company, as well as stock prices on Boeing, Microsoft, Visa, and Sony. Shopify revenue jumps 110% amid pandemic-driven online sales boom <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7816024/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7816024/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?