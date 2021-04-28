Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Money

Shopify revenue jumps 110% amid pandemic-driven online sales boom

By Staff Reuters
Click to play video: 'Some Shopify employees will work from home permanently: CEO' Some Shopify employees will work from home permanently: CEO
Shopify's CEO announced Thursday most employees won’t return to the office after the pandemic and instead will be working remotely. Erica Vella has details – May 21, 2020

Canada’s Shopify Inc, reported a 110 per cent jump in first-quarter revenue that also trounced analysts’ estimates on Wednesday, as its e-commerce platform profited from the past year’s COVID-19 driven boom in online selling.

The company was a clear pandemic winner as pandemic-induced lockdowns fuelled a swift to online purchases, with revenue jumping 86 per cent last year from 2019 and making it Canada’s most valuable firm.

Read more: Shopify removes Trump-affiliated stores following U.S. Capitol riots

U.S.-listed shares of the Ottawa-based company, which provides infrastructure for retailers to set up their stores online, rose more than three per cent in pre-market trading.

Trending Stories

Gross merchandise volume (GMV), a widely watched figure for the e-commerce industry’s performance, surged 114 per cent to $37.3 billion in the quarter ended March 31, topping Street’s expectation for at least the sixth straight quarter. Analysts on average had expected $34.38 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Story continues below advertisement

Shopify’s revenue rose to $988.6 million, above analysts’ estimate of $865.5 million.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

© 2021 Reuters
Shopify earningsShopify stockShopify stock priceshopify canadashopify earnings callshopify earnings date 2021shopify tsx

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers