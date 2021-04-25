Canada April 25 2021 7:49pm 02:01 Canadian scientists track COVID-19 variants Scientists across Canada have joined together to study the coronavirus variants of concern. Two University of Saskatchewan researchers are part of the team charged with explaining the risks to Canadians. USask scientists part of national network tracking COVID-19 variants <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7794779/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7794779/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?