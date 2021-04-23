Menu

Coronavirus
April 23 2021 7:33pm
01:50

COVID-19 priority areas in Manitoba

Manitoba is expanding vaccination eligibility to everyone over the age of 18 living, and some working, in three Winnipeg neighbourhoods designated as COVID-19 hot spots. Global’s Brittany Greenslade reports.

