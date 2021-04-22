Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
April 22 2021 8:39pm
01:20

COVID-19: Saskatchewan easing visitor restrictions at long-term care homes

The Saskatchewan government says its COVID-19 vaccination program will allow visitor restrictions to be eased at long-term and personal care homes in the province.

