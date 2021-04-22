Global News at 10 Regina April 22 2021 8:39pm 01:20 COVID-19: Saskatchewan easing visitor restrictions at long-term care homes The Saskatchewan government says its COVID-19 vaccination program will allow visitor restrictions to be eased at long-term and personal care homes in the province. COVID-19: Saskatchewan easing visitor restrictions at long-term care homes <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7782337/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7782337/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?