COVID-19: Saskatchewan easing visitor restrictions at long-term care homes

The Saskatchewan government says its COVID-19 vaccination program will allow visitor restrictions to be eased at long-term and personal care homes in the province.

Restrictions will start easing on April 29, however, a number of conditions must be met first.

The province said the resident must be fully vaccinated, with at least 90 per cent of the residents in the facility fully vaccinated and three weeks must have elapsed since the last second dose was administered.

“Our priority is the safety and well-being of residents and staff in our long-term care homes and personal care homes,” Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said in a statement Thursday.

“This gradual, cautious approach will help keep residents safe, while allowing them much-needed contact with their loved ones.”

Residents will be allowed an unlimited number of family members or support people to visit indoors, but only two at a time.

Up to four family members or support people will be allowed to visit outdoors.

Fully-vaccinated residents who go on outings will no longer be required to quarantine upon their return to a home, according to the province.

Long-term care homes will be notified by the Saskatchewan Health Authority as to when they are eligible to ease visitor restrictions.

Personal care homes are responsible for aligning themselves with the same operational policies as the SHA, and must be able to verify that they meet the requirements, government officials said.

More to come…

