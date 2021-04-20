Menu

Abuse Of Authority
April 20 2021 10:23pm
03:34

Alleged victims of former Kelowna RCMP officer claim his behaviour escalated

Some of a former Kelowna RCMP officer’s alleged victims believe that Const. Brian Burkett’s behaviour escalated over time. Jules Knox reports.

