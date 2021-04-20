Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
April 20 2021 6:49pm
01:49

Regina school divisions extend remote learning

Regina students set to return to class next week will have to wait a little while longer. Both public and Catholic school divisions are extending remote learning for at least another week.

