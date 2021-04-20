Menu

Canada

Regina school divisions extend remote learning until at least May 3

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted April 20, 2021 11:54 am
Regina Catholic School Division and Regina Public Schools both extended temporary remote learning until at least May 3 as COVID-19 cases continue to be high in Regina and area.
Carlos Osorio / The Canadian Press

Regina’s two largest school boards have extended temporary remote learning until at least May 3.

Pre-K to Grade 12 students from Regina Catholic School Division and Regina Public Schools were scheduled to return to in-class learning on April 26.

Both divisions announced the news Tuesday, following consultations and recommendations from Regina medical health officers.

Read more: Some Saskatchewan school divisions extend remote learning to April 23

“We would have preferred to have students return to their school desks to resume in-class learning,” says Greg Enion, RPS director of education.

“We have been informed that returning to schools now would not be the safest course and that it would not benefit our city’s effort to reduce our COVID-19 caseloads.

“Remote learning is not ideal, we are confident that many of our students are continuing their learning. We are also working to keep parents informed with enough notice so they can make plans for their families.”

Read more: Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation calling for province-wide remote learning after Easter break

Both divisions said parents will continue to be provided with learning resources to ensure students are getting what they need during these difficult times.

“We remain committed to providing the best education during this pandemic. We are committed to working with all our stakeholders to address any challenges resulting from this extension,” RCSD said in an emailed statement Tuesday.

RCSD and RPS said they will update the return-to-school date if anything changes, saying it depends on the COVID-19 and variant risk in Regina.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation calling for province-wide remote learning after Easter break' Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation calling for province-wide remote learning after Easter break
Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation calling for province-wide remote learning after Easter break – Apr 1, 2021
