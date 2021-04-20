Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
April 20 2021 10:23am
05:03

Peel medical officer of health talks new workplace measures to combat COVID-19 outbreaks

Peel’s medical officer of health Dr. Lawrence Loh talks about new workplace measures mandating closures aimed at tackling COVID-19 outbreaks.

