Global News Morning Halifax April 19 2021 6:17am 06:54 Fundraiser to Honour Fallen Nova Scotia RCMP Officer Cst. Heidi Stevenson, one of the victims of the Nova Scotia shooting massacre, will be honoured through a fitness fundraiser, put on by her friend and former colleague, Cst. Cheryl Ponee.