Global News at 10 Regina
April 18 2021 9:33pm
01:49

Regina committee debate on conversion therapy to resume Monday

The meeting began Wednesday, but the Community Wellness Committee only had time to hear out 16 of 26 delegations before the meeting’s allotted time in henry Baker Hall ran out.

