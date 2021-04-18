Global News at 10 Regina April 18 2021 9:33pm 01:49 Regina committee debate on conversion therapy to resume Monday The meeting began Wednesday, but the Community Wellness Committee only had time to hear out 16 of 26 delegations before the meeting’s allotted time in henry Baker Hall ran out. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7768321/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7768321/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?