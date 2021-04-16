Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
April 16 2021 8:44pm
02:09

Canada’s doctors call for national vaccination strategy

With vaccinations not keeping pace with transmissions, Canada’s doctors say the federal government needs to change its method of distributing vaccines. Richard Zussman reports.

