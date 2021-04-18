B.C. encouraging anyone 18+ to register for COVID-19 vaccine this week

Send this page to someone via email

It will likely still be weeks or months before most younger adults get their COVID-19 vaccine, but the province is calling on them to register for their shot this week.

The province’s online booking portal already allows anyone to register, but the province had been urging people to wait their turn in order to reduce pressure on the system.

Under its updated timetable, B.C. is asking millennials and Gen-Xers to register on the following schedule:

Monday, April 19 – Registration opens for people aged 40 and up

Tuesday, April 20 – Registration opens for people aged 35 and up

Wednesday, April 21 – Registration opens for people aged 30 and up

Thursday, April 22 – Registration opens for people aged 25 and up

Friday, April 23 – Registration opens for people aged 18 and up

Registrants will need their personal health number, their postal code, their date of birth and an email address or phone number that can receive text messages.

Story continues below advertisement

Registration is separate from vaccine appointment booking. Under B.C.’s program, people who have registered will be notified when it is their turn to schedule their shot.

The province says more than 1.1 million people have registered so far, and more than 400,000 people have booked their shot.

As of Friday, more than 1.2 million people, about 23.2 per cent of B.C.’s population, had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The province is currently reporting an average of more than 1,000 new cases per day, and the number of people in hospital and intensive care repeatedly set new records last week.

Advertisement