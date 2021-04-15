Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
April 15 2021 7:12pm
04:09

Dr. Bogoch clarifies COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Ontario

Dr. Isaac Bogoch speaks with Global News and delves into the nuance surrounding Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution and why thousands of doses of one vaccine are sitting in freezers.

