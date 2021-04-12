Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
April 12 2021 6:03pm
02:08

Employee at Toronto Canada Post facility dies from COVID-19

Catherine McDonald speaks to the president of CUPW Toronto Local who says he’s been calling on the government to vaccinate postal workers for months, saying they can’t work from home.

