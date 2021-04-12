Menu

Health

Employee at Canada Post facility in Toronto dies amid COVID-19 outbreak

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Click to play video: 'New COVID-19 outbreak declared at Toronto Canada Post facility' New COVID-19 outbreak declared at Toronto Canada Post facility
WATCH ABOVE: New COVID-19 outbreak declared at Toronto Canada Post facility.

Canada Post says an employee at a facility in Toronto’s east end has died following a recent COVID-19 outbreak.

Canada Post can confirm that an employee at our Toronto mail processing plant on Eastern Avenue has passed away,” a spokesperson for Canada Post said.

“We offer our deepest sympathies to the family as they mourn the loss and respect their privacy during this difficult time. We are focused on supporting our employees who have lost a colleague.”

Read more: Mississauga Canada Post worksite hit by COVID-19 outbreak excluded from provincial inspections

On Sunday, Canada Post said multiple employees (at least 16) have recently tested positive for the virus. Toronto Public Health was notified about each case.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW), the union representing all postal workers, also confirmed the death.

“We learned that one of our members in Toronto has died of COVID-19,” said Jan Simpson, president of CUPW. “I know I speak for all CUPW members when I share my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the member’s family, friends, and coworkers, and respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Canada Post said it has provided voluntary testing for all employees and paid leave is available for employees.

