Entertainment
April 12 2021 12:53pm
03:06

Go FOX Yourself for $50,000

Our friends at CFOX are giving you a chance to win $50,000. All you need to do is come up with a creative makeover of the station’s logo. Captain Scotty joined Sonia Sunger on Global News at Noon to explain how.

