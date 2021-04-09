Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
April 9 2021 10:24am
04:21

Former Sask. lieutenant-governor on Prince Philip’s death

Former Saskatchewan lieutenant-governor Gordon Barnhart joins Global News Morning to reflect on the death of Prince Philip, and shares a story about meeting the Duke of Edinburgh.

