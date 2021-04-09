Saskatchewan mourns the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan is mourning the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and the husband to Queen Elizabeth II.

Philip died Friday at the age of 99.

Saskatchewan Lt.-Gov. Russ Mirasty said Philip led a rare and remarkable life, with the Duke of Edinburgh Award inspiring millions of young people to serve their community.

“I extend my deep sympathies to Her Majesty and the Royal Family,” Mirasity said in a statement.

“The duke visited Canada on numerous occasions, including eight visits to Saskatchewan. He was much loved and will be fondly remembered.”

Gordon Barnhart was present at one of those visits to the province.

The former lieutenant-governor was the university secretary at the University of Saskatchewan when the Queen and Philip visited in 2005.

He said Philip had a great sense of humour which showed during a meet and greet at the university.

“We had Bill Waiser, a Saskatchewan historian, present his book on Saskatchewan,” Barnhart recalled.

“The title of the book is called A New History. When Prince Philip saw it, he said, ‘oh, a new history. What happened to the old history?’

“I think that was something that stood him apart from everybody else, was that he had a sense of humour.”

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has ordered flags at all government buildings in the province to be flown at half-mast until sunset of the evening of Philip’s funeral.

“I join all of Her Majesty’s loyal subjects in Saskatchewan in sending our sincere condolences to Her Majesty in her bereavement, as well as to all members of the Royal Family,” Moe said in a statement.

“It is our hope that the knowledge of the extraordinary impact that His Royal Highness had on so many people and organizations in his many decades of public life will provide comfort and solace.”

A book of condolence is available on the lieutenant-governor’s website.