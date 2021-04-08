Global News at 10 Regina April 8 2021 10:24am 01:41 Regina Red Sox submits plan to city for new stadium at Dewdney railyards The Regina Red Sox could be getting a new stadium after the club released concept plans on a new home inside the vacant railyards on Dewdney Avenue. Regina Red Sox submits plan to city for new stadium at Dewdney railyards <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7745482/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7745482/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?