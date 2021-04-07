Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
April 7 2021 10:53pm
01:56

Virtual combine presents new challenge for USask Huskies CFL draft hopefuls

Three USask Huskies CFL draft prospects are trying to impress the scouts virtually this year with the traditional draft combine cancelled due to the pandemic.

