News
April 7 2021 8:38pm
02:06

Caetani paintings return to Vernon

A piece of local art history has returned to the Okanagan. Decades ago Vernon artist Sveva Caetani sent many of her key works to Alberta for safe keeping. Now those paintings are back in her hometown.

