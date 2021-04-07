News April 7 2021 8:38pm 02:06 Caetani paintings return to Vernon A piece of local art history has returned to the Okanagan. Decades ago Vernon artist Sveva Caetani sent many of her key works to Alberta for safe keeping. Now those paintings are back in her hometown. Paintings by Vernon, B.C., artist Sveva Caetani return home <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7744938/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7744938/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?